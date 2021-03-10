Forest Bridge School headteacher 'jumping for joy' as new site opens

The headteacher of Forest Bridge School said she was ‘jumping for joy’ following the official opening of the school’s new home in Braywick Road.

The specialist school for children with autism has moved into a new state-of-the-art facility at the former home of Maidenhead Target Shooting Club.

Since the free school was opened in September 2015 it has been temporarily based at the former premises of Oldfield School in Chiltern Road, which had previously stood vacant.

Children aged four to 16 will now be able to enjoy a range of new facilities including a science laboratory, drama and music therapy room and a life skills space including cooking facilities.

Headteacher Elizabeth Farnden said: “We were literally bursting at the seams to try and provide an excellent education to our pupils at the old site by the time we got into the last couple of years.

“On Monday I was at the gate jumping for joy, I was like Tigger bouncing. It’s been such a journey and a lot of hard work from our staff and parent founders.”

Forest Bridge was set up by a group of mothers who met through the Berkshire Autistic Society.

Former Royal Borough leader Simon Dudley also helped found the specialist school after being approached given his experience of opening free school Holyport College.

The new buildings, delivered by Kier Construction, have been funded by the Department for Education.

But the school has also benefited from fundraising campaigns by the Friends of Forest Bridge as well as grants from the Prince Philip Trust Fund, Garfield Weston Foundation and the St James’ Place charitable foundation.

Ms Farnden added: “One of the key things is that all the classrooms have direct access to the outdoors and a covered outdoor learning area which is just invaluable for our young people.

“Young people with autism often struggle to do a skill in one place and also show that skill in another place so having those doors opening onto the playground and their own spaces for all our classes is really fantastic.”

The school welcomed all its 86 pupils and 105 staff to its new educational buildings on Monday.

It hopes to expand to support 96 pupils in September.