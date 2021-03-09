SITE INDEX

Fullscreen
Tue, 09
12 °C
Wed, 10
11 °C
Thu, 11
11 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Maidenhead Wetherspoons The Bear to reopen outdoors from April 12

    A pub in Maidenhead town centre is one of almost 400 Wetherspoons venues which will reopen outdoors next month.

    The Bear, in High Street, will be able to serve punters food and drink in its patio area from April 12.

    Customers will not be required to order a substantial meal with alcoholic drinks but table service will remain in place.

    JD Wetherspoon said its venues will be open from 9am to 9pm Sunday to Thursday and 9am to 10pm Friday to Saturday.

    Pubs will not be operating with a booking system.

    People will be able to order and pay through the pub chain’s app.

    Bar staff will also be taking orders at tables for those without the app.

    Wetherspoon chief executive John Hutson said: “We are looking forward to welcoming our customers and staff back to our pubs.”

    The King and Castle, in Thames Street, Windsor, is also set to reopen as part of stage two of the Government’s coronavirus roadmap out of lockdown.

    Maidenhead

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    comment

    • JoeSoap

      20:30, 09 March 2021

      Great news. Tim Martin top man

      Reply

      Report

    Editor's Picks

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved