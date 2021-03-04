Public notices: New car park charges and new council tax rates

In this week’s public notices, the Royal Borough has confirmed the new council tax rates for this coming year, new parking charges for car parks, and new planning applications – including 439 homes on the old Magnet Leisure Centre and three businesses looking to upgrade their premises.

Parking charges

Increases in parking charges are taking effect in several car parks across Maidenhead, including Braywick Park, Stafferton Way and Nicholsons.

All are looking at changes to their hourly rates and season ticket prices.

The price of an annual season ticket at Braywick Park has increased by £10, from £570 to £580.

A three-month season ticket has increased by £5, as has a six-month season ticket.

In Stafferton Way Car Park, bank holidays remain free. The daily charge has increased by 50p (from £7.50 to £8).

An annual season ticket has increased by £20 (from £1,035 to £1,055). The six-month season has increased by £10.

For the Nicholsons Car Park, a stay of 30 minutes to an hour has gone up 10p to £1.40, while there has also been a 10p increase to stay up to two hours, which now stands at £2.40.

A three-month season ticket has increased by £10, six months by £15 and yearly by £20.

In Hines Meadow, there is a 10p increase to a stay of up to an hour (£1.20), with a two-hour stay going up by 20p to £2.40.

See left for a full table of changes to parking charges.

Council tax

The Royal Borough has released the figures for council tax rates starting in April this year.

Last week in a full meeting of the council, the borough agreed to raise council tax bills by the maximum five per cent.

The new council tax rates for residents in Band D will pay on average £70 more in council tax this year.

The Cookham and Cox Green parishes face a raise of about £71; White Waltham, Shottesbrooke and Waltham St Lawrence are looking at paying approximately £70 more.

Bisham and Bray are facing the largest increases, at £74 for Bray and £75 for Bisham.

Hurley Band D residents will pay the smallest rise at £64, while unparished Maidenhead residents will pay around £69.

Planning

Property developer Countryside has put in a planning application to build 439 homes across five buildings, ranging from four to 11 storeys high.

For the full story on these plans, see p9.

Bakedd artisan bakery in Maidenhead high street has put forward an application to erect folding screens and a retractable canopy to its side terrace.

The use of the terrace is weather restricted so the intention is to provide a retractable covering to the terrace to enable year-round use, creating increased socially distanced capacity.

The structure will be completely demountable and will be bolted down to the existing paving.

Patterdale Farm in Blackbird Lane is applying for the construction of a manege (an enclosed area in which horses and riders are trained) and change of use of land for equestrian use.

A previous application was recently refused but has been referred to appeal.

Another application has also been put forward for a replacement boatyard workshop at Peter Freebodys Yard in Boulters Lock Island.

In August 2018 a fire destroyed one of the buildings.

The proposals detailed in this application are to demolish the remaining sheds and build new, larger replacements.

The development will also include the creation of docks or slipways within and to the side of the sheds, to create additional storage and enhance the appearance of the site.

The proposed function of the new buildings is mainly for storage and preparing the boats ready for use.

To see all public notices for this week, click here.