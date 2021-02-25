Public notices: Speed bumps planned for major Maidenhead road

Plans to build a series of speed bumps on a major road in Maidenhead have been revealed in this week’s public notices.

Roads and traffic:

The council is hoping to build four new speed bumps along Courthouse Road in a bid to slow down traffic.

The humps will be concentrated on the northern section of the road. Two of them will be located between the junctions with Linden Avenue and Furze Platt Road, a third will be between the junctions with Oaken Grove and Belmont Park, and the fourth will be to the south of the Belmont Park junction.

The bumps, or sinusoidal road humps, will be 7cm tall and stretch across the full width of the road. A date has not been set for when the works will commence.

Meanwhile, in Cookham, a residential street is also set for closure next month.

A 50-metre section of Lower Road, going eastward from its junction with Hatch Place, will be closed from 12.01am on Monday, March 15 until 11.59pm on Friday, March 19.

Gas works are set to take place while the closure is in force.

The diversion route is along Lower Road, High Road, Whytladyes Lane and back onto Lower Road.

As part of the order, waiting will also be prohibited in outside 5 Lower Road, Clematis Cottage and Westbury House.

Planning:

Plans to split one house into two have been submitted in Bray.

The owner of Careless Corner, in Brayfield Road, has revealed plans to do a garage conversion, part first floor and part two-storey side and rear extension, then split the property into two semi-detached homes.

Meanwhile, in Cookham Dean, plans have been submitted to extend York House, in Church Road.

An application has gone in for a part two-storey, part first floor and part ground floor extension to the front, side and rear of the property.

To see this week's public notices in full, click here.