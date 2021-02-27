Remember When: Hi-de-Hi star Felix Bowness joined a karaoke session

1971: A chorus from a group of Beefeaters was among the highlights of the Grimm Players’ production of Annabelle Third Floor.

The show was staged at Maidenhead Town Hall.

1971: Firefighters could only watch on as they were called out to a hotel fire in Maidenhead by mistake.

The Dolphin Hotel in Ray Mead Road went up in flames, but it was already earmarked for redevelopment and a demolition crew had decided a controlled fire was the best way to bring it down.

The fire brigade was called out but wrote it off as a ‘false alarm with good intent’.

1976: A council worker’s campaign to raise money for leukaemia research was given a £40 boost at a yard-of-ale contest.

Highways foreman Stanley Parker, who lost his eight-year-old son Richard to the disease, organised the contest at Woodlands Park Royal British Legion Club.

The winner was 25-year-old Graham Clarke, who sank the yard in 39.2 seconds.

1976: The Advertiser went to check out one of the latest classes to be introduced at the Magnet Leisure Centre – karate.

Instructor Roger Carpenter – a first dan black belt – said popular martial arts films had helped thrust karate into the public

eye.

“But it has done a lot of harm as well,” he added. “It upsets me to see youngsters going to school practising karate kicks at each other.”

1981: Wessex Infants’ School said farewell to teacher Lorna Maggs as she left to take early retirement after 13 years at the school.

She joined when the school first opened in 1968 and was the last of the original team of teachers to leave.

1986: Dee and Terry Comerford were preparing to pull down the shutters on W.G. Church Ltd for the last time as they quit the ironmongery business they had been running for the past 20 years.

The shop, in Station Hill, was taken over by Jacki and Stuart Edwards, who planned to rename it Horse and Hound of Cookham.

1991: Hi-de-Hi star Felix Bowness hosted a karaoke night at the Horse and Groom in Hare Hatch to launch an appeal to support British troops fighting in the Gulf (main picture).

Money raised went towards pens, razors, playing cards, toiletries, cotton socks and boxer shorts to be sent out to the troops.