Maidenhead tree planting marks momentous occasion

09:00AM, Saturday 27 February 2021
A tree-planting ceremony in Oaken Grove Park this week marked both the 116th anniversary of Rotary and the organisation’s historic adoption of ‘protecting the environment’ as a core objective.
It is the first time Rotary has added a new ‘area of focus’ to its original six objectives: promoting peace; fighting disease; providing clean water, sanitation and hygiene; maternal and child health; supporting education; and community economic development.
The tree was planted for Rotary Day – February 23 – by Maidenhead Rotary Club president Mary Spinks and Cllr Donna Stimson, the borough’s cabinet member for climate change and sustainability.
Mary said: “We felt planting a tree was the most appropriate way of marking both the Rotary anniversary and its commitment to protecting the environment.
She added: “Many of our members also spent the day on environmental projects, such as planting their own trees or picking up plastic where they live.”
