Maidenhead tree planting marks momentous occasion

A tree-planting ceremony in Oaken Grove Park this week marked both the 116th anniversary of Rotary and the organisation’s historic adoption of ‘protecting the environment’ as a core objective.

It is the first time Rotary has added a new ‘area of focus’ to its original six objectives: promoting peace; fighting disease; providing clean water, sanitation and hygiene; maternal and child health; supporting education; and community economic development.

The tree was planted for Rotary Day – February 23 – by Maidenhead Rotary Club president Mary Spinks and Cllr Donna Stimson, the borough’s cabinet member for climate change and sustainability.

Mary said: “We felt planting a tree was the most appropriate way of marking both the Rotary anniversary and its commitment to protecting the environment.

She added: “Many of our members also spent the day on environmental projects, such as planting their own trees or picking up plastic where they live.”