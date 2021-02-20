Remember When: What happened when Decimal Day arrived Maidenhead

1971: D-Day arrived as new decimal coins were introduced across Britain.

The Advertiser took to the streets to find out how the people of Maidenhead were getting on with the new coins and found things were running smoothly.

Most shopkeepers and bankers reported customers were taking to the new system ‘calmly and tolerantly’.

Using old and new money simultaneously was proving to be the cause for the most confusion.

1976: Two tries in a 10-minute burst just before half-time helped Maidenhead win the Berkshire Rugby Cup for the third year running at Abbey RFC.

In a hard, gruelling battle, Maidenhead were made to fight all the way by a determined Windsor team on a raw February afternoon before eventually emerging as 8-3 winners.

1981: England international, West Ham midfielder and future Maidenhead United manager Alan Devonshire visited The Crown pub in Boyn Hill Road.

It was cause for a double celebration for publicans Steve and Marion Stephenson, as Alan cracked open a bottle containing £180 which had been raised over 18 months for a disabled children’s charity.

1981: A roller disco was set up at the Magnet Leisure Centre and demand was remarkable.

Magnet manager Alan Stuart-Campbell said an average of 600 people turned up at the weekly Saturday night sessions, their ages ranging from six to 50.

1991: A bomb scare nearly spoiled the fun for hundreds of Maidenhead youngsters who visited the Magnet Leisure Centre for the BBC Radio 1 Roadshow.

The building was evacuated after a hoax call came in and a thorough search was conducted.

Guests were eventually allowed back in, with 1,500 screaming youngsters in attendance to watch Julian Cope and Dannii Minogue, as well as DJs Gary Davies and Liz Kershaw.

1996: Punt Hill assumed an Alpine air as crowds gathered in Boyn Grove following heavy snowfall.

Youngsters and adults took to the slopes on anything from traditional toboggans to plastic trays.

1996: Children created colourful puppets of all shapes and sizes out of recycled materials at Braywick Nature Centre.

More than 20 children attended the ‘Puppets in the park’ event, organised as a half-term activity.