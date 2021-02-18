Public Notices: new homes planned on Maidenhead estate

Plans which form part of a project to replace a community hall with homes and temporary road closures are among the public notices featured in the Advertiser this week.

Planning

One of four applications which form a project to build homes and car parking spaces on an estate in Maidenhead features in this week’s public notices.

The refurbishment of garages and creation of parking spaces in Abingdon Walk are part of a wider project planned for the area.

A planning application has also been put forward to demolish the community hall in Radcot Close with a view to building homes and car parking on the estate.

Other applications focus on sites with ‘dilapidated’ garages which would be removed and replaced with three-bedroom dwellings and 34 new car parking spaces.

Eight homes would be built as part of the project.

The four proposals cover areas Radcot Close, Shifford Crescent, Mapledurham Walk and Abingdon Walk.

The The West End Fishery, a specimen carp fishery in Waltham St Lawrence, is looking to replace its lodge next to West End Lake.

The new lodge would add an extra 15 square metres to the existing 30sqm site.

Property developer Countryside is looking to install a larger roof terrace to the redundant roof space adjacent to a plot in the York Road redevelopment area.

The roof terrace is to increase the outdoor space available to the eventual tenants inside the 229 homes being built.

Road closures

There will be several road closures this coming week.

Oldfield Road will close from Bridge Road to Kingsquarter between 8pm to 6am from Monday until next Thursday, due to highway works.

Harrow Lane will be closed from Cookham Road to Harrow Close from 8am on Monday until 6pm on Sunday while a new gas connection is installed.

Dungrovehill Lane in Bisham will be closed for its entire length from 9am to 3pm next Thursday due to roadworks.

Cherry Garden Lane will be closed from its junction with Breadcroft Lane every day from 8am to 6pm from Thursday, February 25 until Tuesday, March 16, for fibre broadband works.

