Remember When: Extra queues at the post office and a taste of dramatic dance

1971: Queues for pensions and allowances from the Post Office stretched down the High Street as the postal workers’ strike entered its fourth week.

With the pay dispute ongoing, many of the 143 members of the Maidenhead branch of the Union of Post Office Workers were feeling the pinch, with many living off their savings and others cashing in insurance policies.

1971: Maidenhead High School under 14 and under 16 teams both won their age group sections at the North East Berks netball rally, held at the school (main picture).

Nine schools took part, including Furze Platt, Gordon, Altwood and Cox Green.

The under 16 team had won their age group section in the rally for the past four years.

1986: The invincible Maidenhead Boys under 9s football team were selected as Dobbins’ Sports Team of the Month for January.

The highly-successful team had won ever one of their 14 Bracknell Friendly League matches so far in the season and had virtually secured the championships.

The boys had already scored over 100 goals in the season.

1991: Work officially started on the £8.4million road linking Maidenhead Thicket with Burchetts Green.

The two-mile dual carriageway would complete one of the region’s most important routes, connecting the M4 and the M40.

It was hoped the road would provide a long-awaited solution to traffic congestion along the Henley Road, which was seeing more than 2,000 vehicles use the road during peak times.

1991: Thick snow underfoot added a new dimension to Wargrave Women’s Club’s pancake race on Mill Green.

Five teams entered and the winners were Penny Miller and Maureen Lenehan for Wargrave and Henley Friends of the Earth.

1996: A visit from the Northern Ballet Theatre gave pupils at Furze Platt School a chance to practice their pirouettes.

An afternoon based on the theatre’s new production Don Quixote saw youngsters learn a range of dance, drama and movement skills.

1996: Children at St Luke’s School got a practical lesson in energy sources and conservation.

With the help of environmental charity Groundwork Colne Valley, pupils from two classes built a miniature village of energy-efficient houses and released mini hot air balloons.