Public Notices: major Maidenhead road set for closure

A major road through the town centre is set to close temporarily and a school is planning new extensions in this week’s public notices.

Traffic and Roads:

Broadway is set for a series of closures throughout next week while works take place.

The road will be shut between the junctions with King Street and Queen Street from 9pm on Monday to 5am on Tuesday while the plugging off of old supply takes place.

The section of the road between the junctions of Queen Street and Park Street will then be shut while works take place on the renewal of a meter.

For these works, the street will be closed from 9.30am to 4pm from Tuesday to Thursday.

The diversion route will be via Queen Street, High Street, St Ives Road, York Road and Park Street.

Meanwhile, a major road in Cookham is also set to close next week.

Dean Lane will be shut off between its junctions with Winter Hill and Startins Lane from Monday to Thursday for road alterations.

The road will be shut to all traffic between 8.30am and 3pm on those days.

Planning:

Furze Platt Junior School has submitted plans to build ground floor front and side extensions.

The school, in Oaken Grove, has applied for planning permission to build a small extension to its infant block, and a larger extension on the junior block, next to the junior courtyard.

An application has also been made to alter plans in Martin Road, to the north of Maidenhead.

The plans seek to amend the drainage scheme on an already-approved application to demolish a series of units on the road and replace them with seven commercial units in two blocks.

In central Maidenhead, stationery shop Paperchase is seeking to build two new signs on the front of its store in the High Street.

To view this week's public notices, click here.