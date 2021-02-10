Royal Borough headteachers reveal home learning impacts

Schools across the borough are working determinedly to keep students engaged and educated during the third lockdown, a meeting heard this week.

At the Royal Borough school improvement forum on Tuesday night, headteachers from various schools in the borough explained to councillors the impact home learning was having on their students and how teachers were working hard to do a good job.

Andrew Morrison, head-teacher of Furze Platt Senior School, explained some of the differences between home and face-to-face learning.

He said: “We are teaching the curriculum, our heads of department have worked really hard to get that ongoing, but it is very much a broad brush.

“One of the big differences between remote learning and being in the classroom, in the classroom you can see the nuances, you can see the children missing out, and you can see the kids that just aren’t getting it, and you can move at a faster pace because you can feel if the room are with you, whether the individuals are with you, you can’t when teaching 30 year eights on screen.

“I struggle to say that, because of the lack of nuances, we’re getting quite the pace and speed we would get in a normal classroom.

“There is a lack of parity going on, in a classroom we are ensuring there is a certain parity, and that’s not happening (at home), it’s been exacerbated in the autumn term with students going in and out of school self-isolating.”

Dr Morrison also explained how the lesson structure for students had evolved, finding that five structured lessons per day works best for his young people.

He said: “We have moved since this lockdown three so all our students have five 50 minute lessons a day and that really has provided some of the routine, structure and discipline that we thought was a little bit lacking under lockdown one.

“While we did set work during lockdown one, it’s fair to say that when students came back in September it was clear that some of them had pursued it and were incredibly conscientious, but some of them lacked some of that routine and structure, and the Playstation in the corner of the room was far more exciting than turning on to do the homework.”

Meanwhile, Helen Daniels, headteacher of Cookham Rise Primary School, explained the essence of teaching.

She said: “A lot of the skills you use as teachers remotely are very much the same.

“The input, the implementation and the impact of our curriculum remain very much the same whether we are teaching this way at the moment or the normal way through face to face.”