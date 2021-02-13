Disadvantaged kids to get tablets thanks to £3,000 grant

Many of Maidenhead’s most disadvantaged school children will be given tablets to use while working from home thanks to a donation from the Advertiser’s owner.

The Louis Baylis Trust has given the Brett Foundation a £3,000 grant which it will use to buy tablets for schoolchildren in the area who do not have an electrical device to work on while they are home working.

So far the charity has given out 168 Kindle Fire tablets to the children most in need in the borough, but will be able to purchase even more with the extra funds provided by the trust.

Sue Brett, founder of the Brett Foundation, said: “I have smiled all day.

“It’s a huge amount, and the difference it makes is phenomenal because these children can’t access their school work.”

Since last year, Sue has been working with schools in the borough to identify the children who’s families are not able to get them a device to work from home.

The devices are set up with free internet and then the school loads apps required for school work onto them before handing them out.

So far, the Brett Foundation has been able to supply many of those most in need with a tablet, but some schools are still in need of more.

Sue said: “We haven’t reached everybody, there’s some schools that are looking at numbers and are getting back to us, some that needed 30 or 40 and we were only able to give them 15 to 20.

“It means we can go back and help those that we have had to turn away.”

Many of Maidenhead’s most disadvantaged school children will be given tablets to use while working from home thanks to a donation from the Advertiser’s owner.

The Louis Baylis Trust has given the Brett Foundation a £3,000 grant which it will use to buy tablets for schoolchildren in the area who do not have an electrical device to work on while they are home working.

So far the charity has given out 168 Kindle Fire tablets to the children most in need in the borough, but will be able to purchase even more with the extra funds provided by the trust.

Sue Brett, founder of the Brett Foundation, said: “I have smiled all day.

“It’s a huge amount, and the difference it makes is phenomenal because these children can’t access their school work.”

Since last year, Sue has been working with schools in the borough to identify the children who’s families are not able to get them a device to work from home.

The devices are set up with free internet and then the school loads apps required for school work onto them before handing them out.

So far, the Brett Foundation has been able to supply many of those most in need with a tablet, but some schools are still in need of more.

Sue said: “We haven’t reached everybody, there’s some schools that are looking at numbers and are getting back to us, some that needed 30 or 40 and we were only able to give them 15 to 20.

“It means we can go back and help those that we have had to turn away.”

Many of Maidenhead’s most disadvantaged school children will be given tablets to use while working from home thanks to a donation from the Advertiser’s owner.