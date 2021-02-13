Half term in Maidenhead: What's on at Norden Farm

Learning dance moves and watching theatre videos are just some of the activities on offer during half term at Norden Farm to keep families entertained.

Although the venue’s doors in Altwood Road are temporarily closed due to lockdown, you can still join them online this school holiday to get creative and have some fun.

Over lockdown, Norden Farm commissioned some of its favourite theatre and dance companies to make short films, teaching you a range of exciting things to make or do. These Farm On Demand activities will be available on the Norden Farm website for free every day of the half term.

Learn dance moves from The Little Prince (a show coming to their main stage in October half term) and transform yourself into a Fox or a Prince. Use greaseproof paper and a cereal box to make a truly magical Wish Upon a Star (with a little help from puppet Pinocchio). Or hone newly learned puppet making skills to create your own characters and make your very own show.

Other activities to explore over half term include fun with creative writing at live, online Lockdown Town: Family Workshops on Tuesday 16 and Friday 19 February at 10.30am. Tickets are £5 per household.

Norden Farm are making a second animated film called Lockdown Town, about experiences of the strange times we’ve been living through. Families can get involved in these playful sessions led by local poet and author Simon Mole (Associate Artist at Norden Farm).

You can go on an adventure with Magic and Storytelling sessions live via Zoom with Patrick Ashe on Sunday February 14, 11am and Thursday 18 February 18 1.30pm. Suitable for ages 4+ years, tickets are £6 per household. Alongside the stories, Patrick will show you how the magic works and teach a trick or two!

Take some time to connect and bond with Big Dog, Little Dog: Parent and Child Yoga led by Carly Brown on Sunday 21 February. Suitable for ages 4 – 8 years and their grown-ups, tickets are £15 per pair. Learn yoga postures, a gentle bedtime yoga sequence and relaxation techniques. No previous yoga experience needed.

The half term line up also features online workshops for young people. Join visual artist Amanda Schenk via Zoom for Zen Drawing for Kids – Optical Illusions on Wednesday 17 February 11.30am - 12.15pm. Suitable for ages 10+ years, tickets are £5 per household. Draw your own mind-bending illusions and 3D trick art at this relaxing workshop.

Plus explore apps and software you can use to tell stories at taster sessions of Norden Farm’s digital arts club – Digi Den. Sessions for school years 5 – 9 are on Saturday 20 February at 11.30am and 1pm. Tickets are £5 per household.

W The Norden Farm takeaway will be open specially for additional days over the half term break from Tuesday 16 – Saturday February 20, with a children’s menu available.

You can pre-book a Tie Dye Bag Craft Pack or Willow Lantern Making Kit for collection from the venue’s takeaway team, then watch the accompanying on-demand workshop video and get making at a time that suits you. Packs are £5 each.