Founding member of Maidenhead Hindu Society dies aged 51

A former chairwoman, founding member and trustee of the Maidenhead Hindu Society has passed away aged 51 following a battle with COVID-19.

Seema Sharma was a full-time teacher at Ellington Primary School and a supply teacher at various other schools. She also started her own nursery and an after-school club in Dorney.

For the Maidenhead Hindu Society, Seema helped arrange and facilitate countless events over more than 15 years, from religious functions, prayer halls to sporting events.

Seema enjoyed parties, Bollywood, travelling the world to experience different cultures and organising community events.

“She was a hugely positive figure who treated everyone from very young children to old people with utmost love and respect,” said her husband Anu Sharma.

“She was vivacious and did everything with a smile. She had an infectious smile which lit up any room she entered.

“She was an extremely happy soul who will be missed dearly by the family, friends and the Hindu and Sikh community of Maidenhead. We have had so much support from them,” he said.

“It’s a massive loss for the family. She was the pillar that made our house into a home.”

The chairman of the Hindu Society, Chander Malhotra, has worked closely at Seema’s side for many years.

“It will be a very big loss – there are no words to describe how big a loss this is,” he said.

“She’s been like a part of our family for so many years, like a sister to us. Our hearts go out to her family, as she was so young.

“She was a very active member of the society – she was always there for everybody, she was there every time we needed anything. There was no time when she was not available,” he said.

“She was joyful about everything. I don’t know how we will ever fill her role.”

Seema is survived by her husband, her two sons Aman and Saahil and daughter Sonika.