COVID-19 rapid test centres opening in Maidenhead and Windsor

Coronavirus rapid test centres are set to open in Windsor and Maidenhead next week.

A pair of large-scale facilities are set to open in Braywick Leisure Centre and Windsor Leisure Centre from Monday, February 8.

The centres can only be used by people who do not have COVID-19 symptoms and are not able to work from home.

Once up and running, public-facing workers will be able to get tested up to twice a week to make sure that they are not taking the virus with them to work and endangering the public.

The purpose of the centres is to identify the asymptomatic carriers of the virus, who the council suspect could be responsible for up to 45 per cent of infections in the area.

People who have COVID-19 symptoms should call 119 or visit nhs.uk/coronavirus to book a test. Once up to full speed, the two centres will be able to offer up to 22,000 tests per week.

Patients will be able book a slot, conduct the test themselves under supervision, and pass it through to the laboratory team, who will provide a result within 30 minutes.

If you test positive, you will have to self-isolate and provide contact tracing information.

The centres will be operational for at least 12 weeks, but the council expects this time frame to be extended.

Councillor Stuart Carroll (Con, Boyn Hill), lead member for health, said: “We hope as many public facing workers as possible take up this testing.

“We appreciate all their hard work so it’s doubly important that we support them with this programme.”

Public facing workers include:

• Care home staff who can't access testing at work

• Children’s social workers and associated staff

• Construction workers and traders

• Delivery drivers

• Education or childcare settings not covered by existing schools testing

• Emergency workers (police, fire, prison)

• Essential manufacturing and distribution

• Essential retail – including click and collect venues

• Health visitors

• Home care workers

• Informal carers and support workers

• Opticians and optician staff

• Postal workers

• Road maintenance

• Social care workers

• Special needs services

• Supported living workers

• Utility workers (telephone, power and water)

• Vets and veterinary staff

To book a test or view a full list of eligible workers, click here.