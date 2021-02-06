Remember When: Snow brings chilly playtime fun and scouts move into new hut

Welcome to Remember When, our weekly delve into the Advertiser archives to see what was making headlines 25, 30, 35, 40 and 50 years ago this week. You can also take a look into the past by visiting our online archives at baylismediaarchive.co.uk

1971: Celebrations were in order at the opening of 19th Maidenhead Scouts’ new headquarters in Holmanleaze.

The new hut was funded by a programme of activities organised by the scouts’ parents’ committee, including jumble sales, cheese and wine parties and walks. The scouts had outgrown their previous base.

1976: Grace Jakes officially opened a new sheltered housing block named in honour of her father, the late Cllr Arthur Reginald Jakes.

Jakes House, in Holmanleaze, was host to a small reception attended by councillors, officers and members of Cllr Jakes’ family.

During the 1920 and 1930s, Cllr Jakes would scrape together money to help the most needy and visit shops to obtain food from traders.

1981: A painting class got underway at Elizabeth House with Unity Spencer, daughter of renowned Cookham artist Sir Stanley Spencer, acting as class teacher.

She offered her services after she heard that members of the day centre were interested in the subject.

1991: Table tennis player Susan Collier had a tournament to remember at the Maidenhead Closed Championships.

Since first emerging as a talented youngster in 1979, the 24-year-old had won a hatful of titles but had more cause to celebrate than usual as she won three major titles on offer at the tournament.

They included the mixed doubles with Hugh Bartholomew, the women’s doubles with Lorna Firth and the women’s singles title.

1996: Children at Oldfield School had a ball as snow fell on the town (main picture)

When playtime arrived, the usual games of tag, football and skipping were replaced by snowball fights and tobogganing.

1996: Desborough School hockey players took to the field sporting a new kit sponsored by Littlewick Green-based Southern Electric.

The first and second XIs, who were both enjoying a promising season, were boosted by the shirts bearing the company name.