Road closures and Furze Platt school provisions in this week's public notices

Provision for students with special educational needs, a temporary road closure and a new speed limit are among this week’s public notices.

Here are some of the main notices published in the Advertiser this week:

Education

The Royal Borough wishes to establish new provision for pupils with special educational needs at a Furze Platt schools federation.

The Furze Platt Primary Federation is made up of Furze Platt Infant and Junior Schools, based in Oaken Grove.

It is proposed that the new resourced provision will open on September 1, 2021 to cater for pupils with social communication difficulties and related behaviour at the two schools.

Planning

A two-storey extension to a Bisham house could be in the pipeline.

The Royal Borough has received a planning application for the extension of the existing outbuilding at 42 Marlow Road.

Applicants want to demolish the single-storey rear element and detached garage to make way for the new plans, which will include new windows and a pair of rooflights.

Traffic and roads

The council will implement a 20mph speed limit along Upper Bray Road.

The Royal Borough proposes to make the order to install the limit for vehicles from a point 498 metres north of the road’s junction with the A308, and north towards its junction with High Street.

A busy town centre road will also be closed to traffic next month to facilitate works to renew a meter.

There will be a temporary closure to cars along Broadway from its junction with Queen Street and Park Street between 9.30am and 4pm from Tuesday, February 16 to Thursday, February 18.

A diversion route will be in place via Queen Street, High Street, St Ives Road, York Road and Park Street.

This road will also be subject to a temporary closure overnight between its junctions with Queen Street and King Street.

Vehicles will be prohibited on this section of the Broadway between 9pm on Monday, February 15 until 5am on Tuesday, February 16.