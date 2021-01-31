Remember When: Roll up, roll up for line dancing, skiing and Good Companions

Welcome to Remember When, our weekly delve into the Advertiser archives to see what was making headlines 25, 30, 35 and 50 years ago this week. You can also take a look into the past by visiting our online archives at baylismediaarchive.co.uk

1971: Winbury School pupils were a great success on their ski venture in Monte Bondone in Italy.

Of the 45 boys who went on the skiing holiday, 18 won awards. Only six of them had skied before.

Clive Stanton, 10, won a gold award and was due to return to Monto Bondone later in the winter to compete in the junior Dolomite championship.

1986: Demonstrating teachers waited outside as Education Secretary Sir Keith Joseph attended a CBI luncheon at Shoppenhangers Manor.

About 40 teachers gathered in Manor Lane to protest about their long-running pay dispute.

Many carried banners and posters, but they missed out on the chance to make their point as Sir Keith entered the restaurant through a different entrance.

1986: Television personality Johnny Ball was question master for the divisional final of the annual crime prevention quiz run throughout the Thames Valley Police area.

More than 20 teams from schools and youth groups entered the competition, which was organised by Slough and Maidenhead Crime Prevention Panel.

Upton Grammar School won, and went on to compete in the regional final.

1986: The thrills and laughter of the circus became a regular feature of classes at Maidenhead Nursery School (main picture).

The school chose the circus as its project for the term and all

of the pupils’ work – including language, art, music and drama – revolved around this theme.

1991: Members of WAMDSAD (now SportsAble) were treated to 24 hours of entertainment, sports, dancing and fun during their annual fundraising event at their Braywick clubhouse.

It was the eighth year the charity had held the marathon fundraising event and organisers said it was an outstanding success.

1996: The Grimm Players stepped out to mark 30 years of entertaining Maidonians.

Their latest production was The Good Companions at the Desborough Suite.

Based on the book by JB Priestley, it told the story of a down-on-its-luck concert party that enjoys a reversal of fortune when it recruits talented new members.

1996: Advertiser reporter Maxine Brigdale was invited to try out the latest craze to cross the Atlantic – line dancing.

More than 30 people had gathered for their first taste of line dancing at the East Arms pub in Hurley.