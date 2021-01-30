Advertiser's Christmas Cracker appeal raises £7,510 for local charities

The Advertiser’s Christmas Cracker appeal helped more than 30 charities last year – despite the challenges thrown up by the pandemic.

To support around 2,000 disadvantaged people in the borough at Christmas, the Advertiser would ordinarily hold a summer fundraising event and a winter Cracker Challenge of sporty competitions between local businesses.

Unable to do so this year, the ’Tiser has had to seek funding by other means.

It received a donation of £5,000 from the Louis Baylis Trust and £2,000 from the Shanly Foundation, the charitable arm of Shanly Homes property developers.

Alongside other donations, this year the Cracker Appeal raised £7,510 – close to the amount raised in previous years.

As well as funding Christmas parties, the money raised will allow charities to go on day trips and hold various events, when it is safe to do so.

Reama Shearman of Thames Valley Adventure Playground said: “All here at TVAP are so grateful for the support of the Cracker Appeal. Each year it helps us to provide Christmas cheer to children and adults with special needs.

“Those who cannot usually access the kind of things we all take for granted at Christmas are enabled to join our Christmas celebrations because of the Cracker Appeal.”

Alzheimers Dementia Support (ADS) was another of the beneficiaries of donations. Nysa Harris, director of operations, said: “The Cracker Appeal usually helps towards a post-Christmas lunch for local people with dementia and their carers – we will be holding on to the donation this time for when we can finally bring our members together.

“We appreciate every penny that is donated to help us continue with our support and the Cracker Appeal is special in allowing us to create a celebration of our members.”

The Dash Charity, which supports survivors of domestic abuse, used its donation on three refuges, giving a safe and happy Christmas to children and their parents.

“For some of them this is the best Christmas they’ve ever had,” said CEO Alison Bourne.

“To be somewhere safe where they can do what they want makes a big difference.

“Christmas should be safe and fun and we’re so grateful for this unrestricted funding which can go towards things that make people happier.”

The Christmas Cracker appeal supported Thames Hospice last Christmas with a donation to cover the costs so that patients, their families and staff working on Christmas Day could enjoy a full traditional Christmas meal.

Richard Goss, long-term volunteer, said: “It’s one of my volunteering highlights of the year being able to visit on Christmas Day to serve dinner to everyone. It puts a smile on everyone’s face, including mine.”

The full list of beneficiaries is as follows:

Alfred Court £247.50

Alzheimers Dementia Support £225

Berkshire Autistic Society £275

Bray Senior Citizens Club £220

Brooke Furmston Place £214.50

Churches Together in Maidenhead £319

Cox Green Luncheon Club £190

East Berkshire Down Syndrome Support Group £247.50

Holyport Darby & Joan Club £137.50

Jolly Codgers Luncheon Club £275

Maidenhead & District Stroke Club £237

Mayorfield House Club £192.50

Older Adults Mental Health Team £110

Patches Field £264

Recharge R&R £222

St Peters Church Community Cafe £220

Thames Valley Hospice £225

The Dash Charity £275

TVAP £525

Windsor & Maidenhead Starfish Swimming Club £192.50

Twyford & District Age Concern £225

Brill House £60

Electric Eels £450

Gweneth Court £192.50

Housing Solutions (various) £605

Maidenhead Fellowship £121

Maidenhead Mencap £300

Orchard House & Brent Road Bungalows £275

Perry House Social Club £192.50

Polehampton Court £110

Windsor and Maidenhead Carers Support £165