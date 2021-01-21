Maidenhead hotel's four-storey extension plans in this week's public notices

Each week, the Advertiser publishes public notices containing important information affecting the community you live in.

These statutory notices help keep the wider public informed about key issues, from plans to develop a block of flats in your neighbourhood to an application by your local bar or pub to serve alcohol for longer.

You can find out about traffic orders and road closures affecting your travel plans, and keep up to date with the latest changes proposed by your local council.

As part of the local newspaper industry’s commitment to highlighting the important role of public notices, we have launched a new feature in print and online which will make it easier to keep track of notices which affect you.

Each week, this column will highlight some of the significant public notices in our area, cutting through the jargon and giving plain English explanations of what is planned.

Planning

A Maidenhead hotel is seeking to build a new four-storey extension and plans to build seven new flats in the High Street have been revealed in this week’s public notices.

The Thames Hotel, in Ray Mead Road, is looking to build a four-storey extension on its north side.

In a planning application submitted to the council, it also hopes to construct a three-storey west and north extension which also includes a basement.

If permitted, the hotel would demolish the existing one and two-storey extensions already on site.

Meanwhile, plans to build more flats in Maidenhead High Street have been submitted to the planning authority.

Developer Sorbon Estates, commercial arm of Shanly Homes, has revealed plans to build seven new flats on the old site of Monsoon, at 77 High Street.

Punters may soon see a change to Bridge House, in Paley Street, which is seeking consent to install a replacement door and windows on its premises. As the pub is a listed building, planning permission must be granted for the works.

Traffic and roads

Next month, a town centre road will be shut in the evenings for resurfacing works.

Park Street, home to the Maidenhead Heritage Centre, will be closed to all traffic between York Road and Broadway.

From Monday, February 8 and Wednesday, February 10, the road will be shut from 8pm to 5am while the works take place.

A short stretch of Cordwallis Road is also scheduled for closure next month.

On Monday, February 8 between 8am and 4pm, a short stretch of the road, starting at the junction with Norfolk Road and going west, will be closed to road users while fibre optic installation works take place.

A zebra crossing in Marlow Road is also set to get a slight makeover. The crossing, near the entrance to Kidwells Park, will be placed on a hump.

Licensing

Cookham Dean Village Hall has applied to extend the hours it can sell alcohol.

The Cookham Dean Village Club, which manages the hall in Church Road, has applied to extend its licensing hours to 8.30am to 11pm Monday to Sunday. At present, its hours are noon to 11pm.

To view the public notices in this week's Advertiser, click here