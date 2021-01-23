Remember When: Victory was celebrated in legal battle over future of the borough

Welcome to Remember When, our weekly delve into the Advertiser archives to see what was making headlines 25, 30, 35 and 50 years ago this week. You can also take a look into the past by visiting our online archives at baylismediaarchive.co.uk

1971: Maidenhead’s top sea cadets lined up at their headquarters in Mill Lane, Taplow, for the annual Iron Duke awards.

The awards were presented by Captain WA Stewart, with Stephen Maundrell, David Giles and Stephen Meade among the recipients.

1986: In an effort to combat an ever-increasing problem, the district council took The Battle Against Litter into the classroom.

David Janes, one of the people spearheading the campaign, spent two mornings at St Luke’s Primary School explaining the trouble that litter can cause.

He was joined by driver Edward Doyle, who showed pupils his Scarab vehicle, used to suck up litter.

1991: The karaoke craze hit the Queens Arms as managers George and Angie Brockway organised a fun evening in aid of the Muscular Dystrophy charity.

Television entertainer Faith Brown, a supporter of the charity, was on hand to accept a cheque.

Customers sang along to a karaoke machine and Frank Hart donated £25 in return for the privilege of joining Faith in a duet.

They raised £230 on the night, in addition to £1,060 raised by the pub over a period of several months.

1991: Cox Green School’s production of Dazzle played to capacity audiences in the assembly hall.

More than 50 pupils took part in the musical, set in star-date 3272.

1996: Town hall chiefs were toasting victory in the legal battle over the future of the Royal Borough.

Three Appeal Court judges backed Environment Secretary John Gummer’s plans to scrap the county council in favour of six unitary authorities.

They unanimously overturned a High Court ruling that he had acted illegally by changing a recommendation from the Local Government Commission for

only five of the new councils – with the borough and Bracknell merged into a single super-council.

Council leader Tony Langdown said: “Enough is enough. The Court of Appeal judgement leaves no scope for doubt. What the secretary of state has done is right and the sooner we get it in place the better.”

1996: A new Brown Owl stepped in to save the Waltham St Lawrence Brownies from closing (main picture).

Helen Sandercock joined the pack after a plea in the Maidenhead Advertiser for leaders to run the group.