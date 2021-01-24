Minibus sponsorship supports accessibility charity People to Places

One of the People to Places minibuses is now being sponsored by a local company – helping the charity to maintain its vital shuttle service for residents with mobility troubles.

The minibuses are, at the moment, being used to access essential services and get to and from vaccination centres during lockdown.

The accessibility charity has said its minibuses are a ‘lifeline’ for many people in the Royal Borough.

The minibuses are now equipped with air ventilation systems, protective screens and additional protective equipment so drivers and volunteers can work with users in as COVID-secure an environment as possible.

Allwaste Berkshire is now sponsoring one of the new minibuses, which will enable People to Places to empower more members of its community.

Peter Haley, People to Places CEO said “Sponsoring a minibus is a wonderful way to publicise your company and help your local community all in one.

“Our heartfelt thanks to Allwaste for being our first sponsor of the year.”

Allwaste Berkshire managing director John Tanner said “We’re very happy to help this important local charity, especially during these difficult times.”

If any companies are interested in sponsoring one of People to Places’ 13 lifeline minibuses, the charity can be contacted on info@peopletoplaces.org.uk