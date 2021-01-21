Printing help for local families with children learning from home

Romans estate agents in Queen Street has begun offering to print or scan documents in its offices to support parents with children learning from home.

In the digital age children may not have access to such equipment in their houses – especially as there remain inequality between families in terms of ability to afford technology for home schooling.

George Steedman, manager of Romans in Maidenhead, said:

“I have two children and trying to home-school them is hard work. Having experienced that first hand, the managers thought about what would be really helpful.

“It’s the decent thing to do – to me children’s education is vital, and if we can do this in a COVID-safe way, it’s the right thing.”

The offer is available at all branches of Romans, including the offices in Burnham and Windsor.

Romans asks that residents only come to Romans if there is a branch close by.