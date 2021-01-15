SITE INDEX

    • M4 road closure between junctions 8/9 and 10 this weekend

    Adrian Williams

    Adrian Williams

    adrianw@baylismedia.co.uk

    The M4 will be closed between junctions 8/9 (Maidenhead) and 10 (Winnersh) this weekend.

    It will be closed in both directions from 8pm on Friday, January 15 to 6am on Monday, January 18 for resurfacing work, re-painting road markings, barrier and sign installation and technology upgrades.

    Traffic will be diverted along the A329M, A3290, A4 and A404M.

    Drivers using this stretch of the M4 during the weekend are advised to plan ahead and allow extra time for their journeys if possible.

    More information can be found on local and national radio travel bulletins, electronic road signs and mobile apps, by calling the customer contact centre on 0300 123 5000 or visiting the Highways England website www.highwaysengland.co.uk/traffic

    Local Twitter services are also available at @HighwaysSEAST

    Maidenhead

