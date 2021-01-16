Remember When: A big hand (with bells on) for morris men and women

Welcome to Remember When, our weekly delve into the Advertiser archives to see what was making headlines 30, 35, 40 and 50 years ago this week. You can also take a look into the past by visiting our online archives at baylismediaarchive.co.uk

1976: Refuse collections stopped, council building ceased and chaos hit manned car parks as a lightning strike affected council services.

Nearly 200 workers in the General and Municipal Workers Union downed tools in an ongoing dispute over hours and work on Christmas Eve.

The dispute was resolved quickly though – the workers began the strike on Wednesday, January 14 before union representatives met council officials the following day and agreed to go back to work on the Friday.

1981: A 40ft ceramic mural which had taken five months to complete was hung in Cookham.

Designed by local artist Mark Donaldson, it was installed in the Mayflower Bar at the Institute of Marketing’s Thames House complex.

It featured photographs by Advertiser photographer Mike Taylor and abstract views of Cookham.

Mark, who prepared the mural at his small studio in Cookham High Street, described the assignment as ‘the biggest I have ever tackled’.

1981: Fourteen pupils from Cookham Rise Primary School proudly handed over a vacuum cleaner for Cookham Day Centre.

For the second year running, the top class children at the school had decided that money collected at their Christmas entertainment should be partly spent on something useful for the centre.

1981: Fundraising pupils at Desborough School handed over a £200 donation to the Royal National Institute for the Blind.

Schoolboy Charles Wale gave the donation to charity representative P Walsh on behalf of a number of sixth-formers who collected it in town before Christmas.

1986: Maidenhead’s North West Morris dancers, Taeppa’s Tump, handed over cheques to local charities following their practice night at Furze Platt Memorial Hall (main picture)

The team raise money for a different charity each year.

In 1985, they supported the Taplow Memorial Trust, which was given £100 to help build a hydrotherapy pool at Wexham Park Hospital, and the Mencap Holiday Play Scheme, which received £72.

1991: A group of girls from Lowbrook County Primary School raised £152.45 to help Romanian orphans.

They were inspired to do a bring-and-buy sale over Christmas after watching an episode of Blue Peter, and topped up the money by selling leftover items at school at lunchtime and collecting donations at a carol afternoon.

1996: Pupils at Highfield School had a scorching time when firefighters called in to demonstrate their emergency procedures.

The school, which had chosen the fire brigade’s benevolent fund as its charity for the term, invited a crew from Maidenhead’s Green Watch to go through their paces in the playground.