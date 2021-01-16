Maidenhead Waterways to receive maintenance funding

The Royal Borough has clarified that money has been made available for the maintenance of Maidenhead Waterways in its latest budget, despite claims to the contrary in last week’s Advertiser.

Last week, the Advertiser incorrectly reported that no money was included in the draft revenue or capital budget for 2021/22 to go towards maintaining the Maidenhead Waterway, which cost more than £7million of public money to create.

It came after the project’s chairman, Richard Davenport, wrote to the Advertiser last week, stating Maidenhead Waterways is ‘disappointed to see no specific budget proposed to maintain the newly restored waterway’.

However, Councillor Donna Stimson (Con, St Mary’s), lead member for sustainability and waterways champion, who spoke to the Advertiser last week about the perceived lack of funds, has since confirmed that £25,000 has been included in the draft revenue budget for next year.

The council has also confirmed £25,000 was allocated for maintenance in the 2020/21 budget, contrary to suggestions in last week’s report that no money had been spent.

Cllr Stimson said: “I was not sure, I knew there was not any money from the capital budget but I was not sure about the on-going maintenance.

“So yes, we have £25,000 for the maintenance, which is the same as last year.

“I’m glad that we have clarified it.”

Mr Davenport said he was ‘reassured to a point’ by the news.

He said: “We are reassured by the re-made promises that there will be some baseline funding for the maintenance.

“I’m reassured up to a point, but we have been here a few times with the council before.”

We apologise for the misunderstanding and are happy to clarify the points raised.