Former councillor and political figure dies aged 86

A former councillor for Furze Platt and passionate political figure in Maidenhead has died aged 86.

Born in August 1934, George Chamberlaine was born in London and moved to Maidenhead in the 1970s.

He had a keen interest in history and politics, becoming a Conservative councillor for the Royal Borough for 13 years.

George remained politically active for his whole life. In 2016 at the age of 81, George represented UKIP in a by-election for the vacant Maidenhead Riverside seat. He joined UKIP in the year 2000 and became a passionate Brexiteer.

George would often take his family out for trips in a boat he named ‘Samantha.’ One such trip he saved the life of a four-year-old girl who was blown out to sea in a dinghy in France.

He sailed out to sea using his back as a sail and managed to grab hold of her dinghy. Another boat picked them both up and brought them back to shore.

The loss of his son Howard in 1993 in a car accident was a difficult time for George and his family.

George passed away on December 29 at Thames Hospice following a battle with cancer having spent his last days with his wife of 52 years, Sharron and their daughter Samantha.

“He was a very kind and a generous man. His major hobby was politics – and golf,” said Sharron.

“He saw four doctors at Thames Hospice while he was there – he hadn’t seen one all year until that. We spent Christmas together and one of the nurses sang Jingle Bells. The staff were fantastic, I can’t fault them.”

George also ran a current affairs group for many years and had a love for photography. Following a stroke, he took up golf with accessible sports charity, SportsAble.

“He was a compassionate, open-minded person, with a passionate outlook on life,” said George’s daughter Samantha.

“He was very honest in a way at lot of people aren’t. He had lots of ideas and a keen interest and knowledge of history.

“He always interested in a political debate and he was a good storyteller.”