Pre-lockdown shake-up as certain primary schools choose not to open

Before lockdown was announced on Monday, some primary schools in the borough had made the decision not to reopen their doors immediately.

Courthouse Junior School and Alwyn Infant School announced that most children would be taught remotely 'for the safety of staff, children and the community'.

In a letter, Nick Hart, headteacher of Courthouse School, said: "The escalating virulence and number of cases of COVID-19 has created substantial anxiety in the community and indeed across the country about doing so [reopening].”

Some schools in the borough announced emergency inset days to make risk assessments and examine their options.

The council released a statement on Sunday saying it would support headteachers’ individual decisions about how to proceed.

Teachers unions took the position that all school staff should be given priority access to COVID-19 vaccinations before asking staff to return.

Councillor Stuart Carroll, lead member for health, discussed the issue with the Advertiser on Monday.

He said in response that the first priority for vaccines must go to those at greatest risk of death from the virus.

“When this is explained, everyone agrees that this is the right thing to do, the most ethical thing,” he said.

He highlighted the importance of having children in school as much as possible if it is safe to do so.

“When we look at public health, we also have to look at children’s education, their mental health, their life chances and their development of social skills,” he said.

He added that schools were ‘the best place’ for children’s continuity of education and their health.