Remember When: A moving gift, a major splash and the Little Grey Rabbit

Remember When, our weekly delve into the Advertiser archives to see what was making headlines 35, 40 and 45 years ago this week.

1976: Jill Finlan was spurred into action following complaints about elderly people being unable to get to the shops in Cookham Rise and surrounding areas.

She ploughed into her savings to buy a 12-seater Ford Transit minibus and planned to run shopping trips, theatre trips, hospital visiting runs and seaside excursions.

“I feel this is a service Cookham needs,” she said. “I got the chance to buy the minibus and I took it.”

1976: Clarefield Court Hospital was presented with a cheque for £117 by regulars of the Norfolk Arms pub.

They raised the money with a sponsored pram race on Boxing Day, calling a eight local pubs for half a pint.

1981: The demolition of Cookham Dean’s old village hall – erected more than 75 years before – began.

It was set to be replaced by a new hall – a single storey brick building of a similar size.

The final event in the old hall was the traditional New Year function .

1981: The children of members of North Maidenhead Cricket Club staged Little Grey Rabbit to the Rescue at the clubhouse (main picture).

The group put on two performances to a packed audience, raising £120 for the Lisa Lear Fund.

1986: More than 500 swimmers raised more than £12,100 in sponsorship cash from the Maidenhead Lions Club’s Swimarathon which took place at the Magnet Leisure Centre.

More than 90 teams of swimmers took part, starting at 7am and finishing at 11pm.

The money was used to buy cardiac equipment for use in Maidenhead ambulances.