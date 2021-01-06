Maidenhead Waterways facing 'dereliction' over funding cuts

A warning that the Maidenhead Waterways could ‘slide back into dereliction’ has been issued after no money was made available for the project in the draft budget for next year.

In the draft revenue and capital budgets for 2021/22, as well as the council’s medium-term financial strategy for the next 15 years, no funding has been allocated to the waterways project.

Maidenhead Waterways needs funding to maintain the channel – something which has been done for free by volunteers over the last year – as well as to improve and expand the amenity.

Richard Davenport, chairman of trustees of Maidenhead Waterways, said he was ‘disappointed’ by the absence of funding.

He said: “Without a maintenance programme for the waterway, created using over £7million of public money, it will just slide back into dereliction.

“There’s no maintenance programme at all in place for the complete waterway, we have been supporting it with volunteers, they (the council) haven’t spent a penny on it this year, they rely upon us bringing our own tools and raking the weeds out.”

Mr Davenport also urged the public to participate in the council’s consultation on the budget so that every resident’s voice can be heard.

Cllr Donna Stimson (Con, St Marys) is the council’s lead member for parks and countryside as well as the ‘waterways champion’.

She said: “This is an area that we are going to have to look at in terms of how we can get other people invested in helping us.

“I wonder if we could do more in terms of getting volunteers involved?

“It was such a tough call, we spent nearly six weeks trying to look at every single one of those numbers (when creating the draft budget).

“I’m devastated about it, I’m supposed to be the waterways champion. I understand why Richard is cross, it’s a wonderful asset and we have to do everything we can to protect it.”

To participate in the council’s budget consultation visit here