Zoom lecture commemorating 1930s aviator postponed

A special lecture hosted on Zoom to celebrate the life of an ‘iconic celebrity’ of 1930s aviation has had to be postponed due to illness.

The special 80th anniversary lecture ‘The Life and Death of Amy Johnson’ was due to be delivered by Jane Priston of the Amy Johnson Project via Zoom on January 6.

On January 5 1941, Amy Johnson died in the Thames Estuary when she parachuted from the plane she was delivering for ATA – the Air Transport Auxiliary, whose HQ was at White Waltham.

This fundraising lecture is in aid of Maidenhead Heritage Centre and the Amy Johnson Project.

Maidenhead Heritage Centre is hoping to be able to reschedule the event for late January. The new date will be announced as soon as it has been fixed.

Bookings will remain valid for the new date and customers are being informed.