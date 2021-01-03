Zoom lecture commemorates 1930s aviation celebrity's untimely death

A special lecture hosted on Zoom will celebrate the life of an ‘iconic celebrity’ of 1930s aviation on January 6.

In 1941, Amy Johnson died in unexplained circumstances when she parachuted from the plane she was delivering for ATA – the Air Transport Auxiliary, whose HQ was at White Waltham.

She landed in the freezing waters of the Thames Estuary and died on January 5.

To mark the 80th anniversary her untimely death, Maidenhead Heritage Centre and the Amy Johnson Project have arranged a special lecture, The Life and Death of Amy Johnson.

The lecture will be given by Jane Priston of the Amy Johnson Project via Zoom at 7pm.

This is a fundraising lecture in aid of Maidenhead Heritage Centre and the Amy Johnson Project.

The lecture alone costs £10 but comes with an optional extra £5 donation.

The museum is currently closed due to Tier 4 coronavirus restrictions.

To apply for tickets for the remote special lecture, visit https://maidenheadheritage.org.uk/shop

Once a ticket is purchased an message will be sent containing the Zoom login details.