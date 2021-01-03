Zoom lecture commemorates 1930s aviation celebrity's untimely death

12:00PM, Sunday 03 January 2021
A special lecture hosted on Zoom will celebrate the life of an ‘iconic celebrity’ of 1930s aviation on January 6.
In 1941, Amy Johnson died in unexplained circumstances when she parachuted from the plane she was delivering for ATA – the Air Transport Auxiliary, whose HQ was at White Waltham.
She landed in the freezing waters of the Thames Estuary and died on January 5.
To mark the 80th anniversary her untimely death, Maidenhead Heritage Centre and the Amy Johnson Project have arranged a special lecture, The Life and Death of Amy Johnson.
The lecture will be given by Jane Priston of the Amy Johnson Project via Zoom at 7pm.
This is a fundraising lecture in aid of Maidenhead Heritage Centre and the Amy Johnson Project.
The lecture alone costs £10 but comes with an optional extra £5 donation.
The museum is currently closed due to Tier 4 coronavirus restrictions.
To apply for tickets for the remote special lecture, visit https://maidenheadheritage.org.uk/shop
Once a ticket is purchased an message will be sent containing the Zoom login details.
Comments
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Ten Articles
The Royal Borough will move into the toughest tier of coronavirus restrictions from this weekend, it has been announced.
Residents living in Berkshire and Buckinghamshire will enter a new Tier 4, equivalent to a lockdown – seeing the end of the hopes for relaxed of rules over the Christmas period.