Seasonal messages for our Advertiser readers

Theresa May, MP for Maidenhead

I would like to wish all readers of the Maidenhead Advertiser a merry Christmas.

2020 has without a doubt been a very challenging year and one which we will not forget easily.

As we reflect on the past year, I would like to thank all those who have played their part during COVID-19.

First and foremost are our wonderful NHS and care workers, but also our emergency service workers and others who kept things going like delivery drivers; and, of course, the incredible volunteers in our local community who did so much to support those in need.

Every effort is appreciated and we should all take comfort from the fantastic community spirit we saw locally.

As we head into the New Year, while we need to continue to deal with COVID-19, let’s ensure we maintain that vibrant community spirit and support for each other; and let’s make 2021 a year when the country comes together, embraces new opportunities and moves forward.

Happy Christmas.

Adam Afriyie, MP for Windsor

Across the country people are making difficult decisions about how to celebrate Christmas and whether to see family and friends.

For most of us it will be very different this year.

It has been a difficult 12 months for everyone, but I have never been more proud to represent the Windsor constituency in Parliament.

Throughout 2020 I have been reassured by the thousands of conversations, visits and interactions I’ve had with constituents.

It seems to me that our residents have drawn together in difficult times, obeyed the rules and provided support and care to each other. Indeed on almost every day of this year I have witnessed acts of kindness which exemplify the best of who we are.

My thoughts this Christmas are with residents and, above all, with who have lost loved ones to the virus this year. The new year will be a new dawn with vaccinations ushering in a brighter 2021.

In the meantime I wish you a safe and happy Christmas.

John Story, Mayor of the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead

I know this year was not what anyone was planning.

It has been difficult for many of us.

I would like to thank our dedicated key workers who throughout the year have ensured our most vulnerable residents received a phone call or a visit.

Our carers visited people in their homes and our children’s services team continued to ensure young people were educated during the most challenging times.

This Christmas will be different, I encourage you all to think about how you will spend it because of the impact of COVID.

Many of us have been keeping in touch with family and friends virtually using Zoom or other platforms.

It will also give us time to reflect upon this year and look forward to what I hope will be a better year with things returning to some sort of normality.

I wish you all a happy Christmas and a healthy and peaceful 2021.

Councillor Sayonara Luxton, Mayor of the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead 2019/20

Christmas is usually one of my favourite times of the year for enjoying the festivities with family and friends as we remember the birth of Jesus Christ.

This year the celebrations will be very different as instead of gathering together we will be keeping in touch via phone calls and virtually.

I chose to support Thames Hospice during my mayoralty and I am thrilled that I was able to raise over £40,000 for them.

Please accept this as a personal thank you to everyone who has contributed to my fundraising for this very special local charity.

This year, more than ever, we are indebted to the dedication of our NHS, carers and all the key workers that have kept our country running during the coronavirus pandemic.

My thoughts and prayers are with you.

I also extend my sympathy to all those suffering illness, loss and bereavement.

This time of year gives us the opportunity to reflect, remember and rejoice and to celebrate the true meaning of Christmas.

I would like to wish you all a happy Christmas and a healthy peaceful 2021.

James Preston, Editor of the Maidenhead Advertiser

With Christmas plans cancelled and another lockdown in force, many of us will be counting down the hours until we can finally see the back of 2020.

As much as we want to forget it, this horrible year will live long in the memory.

But for all the bad news it has been our sad duty to report over the past nine months, there have still been moments I hope we will look back at with warmth.

The community efforts to help support and protect vulnerable people across the Royal Borough have been inspirational.

People from a wide range of backgrounds stepped forward to work together to do their bit, from helping to feed hungry families to picking up the phone to check up on someone who was lonely or isolated.

Key workers put their lives on the line to care for the sick and keep us safe.

We clapped for carers, donated to charities at the frontline of this crisis and did our bit to support struggling local businesses in any we could – and it has been a privilege to report on these acts of good during such terrible times.

As much as we will want to put 2020 behind us, I hope we will not forget what members of the community can achieve when they work together to help others.

I would like to wish everyone a safe and happy Christmas.