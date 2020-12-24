Growing community hub boosted by Louis Baylis Trust grant

A community hub which was set up to support struggling families during the coronavirus outbreak has been handed a £1,500 boost by the Louis Baylis Trust.

The West Windsor Hub launched at All Saints Church, Dedworth, in March with the aim of providing emergency supplies to those shielding from the virus.

The support group has since expanded its reach to offer a telephone befriending helpline, a prescription collection and delivery service and shopping deliveries.

Councillor Carole Da Costa (WWRA, Clewer & Dedworth East), who helped set up the hub, said: “We started up just to get essential bags out because people couldn’t get things in the shops.

“It’s just evolved and grown and who knows where it will end?

“I don’t think when COVID-19 finishes the hub will finish, we’ll continue to be part of the community support network.”

The Louis Baylis Trust, owner of the Advertiser, gave £1,500 to the West Windsor Hub as part of its latest round of donations to support good causes.

The money will help cover the hub’s running costs.

Over the past month volunteers have been busy compiling Christmas hampers for 25 disadvantaged families.

The hub’s festive campaign was dealt a blow when presents destined for children in need were stolen during a break-in at All Saints Church.

But the community has since rallied by donating gifts to ensure no child goes without this Christmas.

Cllr Da Costa added: “The response to the burglary has meant that we’re able to do these amazing hampers.

“The community has been amazing and we just can’t thank people enough for the support that we’ve had.

“It means that people would have had an even more miserable Christmas will have a little bit of hope and joy.”