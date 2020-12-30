Advertiser review of the year 2020 - June

Maidenhead United kicked off the month with an ambitious charity campaign to raise £150,000 for good causes to mark the club’s 150th anniversary.

The ‘Magpies 150 Challenge’ called on the community to take on a 1.5, 15 or 150-related task in support of a selection of organisations including Maidenhead Foodshare and The Dash Charity.

Those looking to complete any physical challenges around Dorney Lake had to go elsewhere as the beauty spot was closed following reports of anti-social behaviour.

Residents had complained of large gatherings on the site, as well as littering, jumping off bridges and people consuming drink and drugs.

Major plans to replace the Nicholsons Centre with a £400million town centre were submitted to the Royal Borough.

The ‘Nicholsons Quarter’ development included plans for hundreds of homes, new shops and restaurants and 327,000sq ft of office space across eight buildings, with one 25 metres high.

Shoppers returned to the High Street after the Government allowed non-essential shops to re-open as part of further easing of coronavirus restrictions.

Town manager Steph James urged people to shop local and support independent businesses through the challenging economic climate. The town’s retail offering was dealt another blow, though, as Tesco announced its plans to close its superstore in the Nicholsons Centre.

A report released by the Chartered Institute of Public Finance criticised the Royal Borough’s ‘lack of financial transparency and medium-term financial planning over a number of years’.

Council leader Andrew Johnson admitted the damning report of the council’s past financial management record demonstrated a ‘cultural failure of epic proportions’.

He said he was striving to create a culture which was ‘fair, open and transparent’ under his leadership.

Political squabbles continued at the council as Councillor Gurch Singh defected from the Conservatives to represent the Liberal Democrats in St Mary’s Ward.

The leader of the RBWM Conservative Group, Cllr Johnson, hit back with an extraordinary post on social media where he claimed he had emailed Cllr Singh earlier that day to inform him he was suspended pending a further investigation into his conduct.

With warmer weather arriving, the month ended in tragedy as two men died after getting into difficulty while swimming in Cookham.