Advertiser review of the year 2020 - May

Residents were handed some respite from the first nationwide coronavirus lockdown as the Government eased restrictions confining people to their homes.

New measures allowed people to meet one other person from a separate household outside for the first time since March 23.

The Royal Borough’s deputy leader Cllr Samantha Rayner urged people to respect the rules in order to drive the infection rates down.

The re-opening of the Stafferton Way Household Waste and Recycling Centre provided further good news for those with recycling to do.

But mile-long queues were reported on nearby roads as residents flocked to the refuse centre on its first weekend back in action in mid-May.

Schools were asked to prepare for the return of students to classrooms but headteachers in the area, including Lowbrook Academy’s Dave Rooney, raised concerns over staff safety and the ability to enforce social distancing.

A friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man raised spirits in the town as well as cash for the NHS during his weekly runs.

Runner David Rice came up with the idea to dress as the superhero to celebrate his son Oscar’s birthday during the first lockdown.

But after a video was posted on social media, he was soon inundated with requests to visit all corners of the town to cheer up children and adults alike.

Sonning-based Monty Python fan James Ruffell also took the opportunity to bring some smiles to people’s faces by encouraging passers-by to do silly walks as they strolled by his house.

The cinematographer, who lives in the High Street, recorded walkers’ performances using his security camera, before editing the footage into episodes and posting them onto YouTube.

History was made as Maidenhead Mosque broadcast its first ever outdoor call to prayer, known as the Adhan.

Between 50 to 60 people came to the area around the mosque to hear the broadcast, remaining in parked cars to observe social distancing.

Royal Borough councillors took their own steps to try and alter the course of history by passing a draft strategy to combat climate change, although environmental groups argued that it did not go far enough.

And a workaholic Shih Tzu was crowned the winner of the Advertiser’s Top Pet competition.

Rocco, a 10-year-old from Pinkneys Green, stole the hearts of our readers by posing in glasses in front of a laptop.