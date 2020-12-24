Maidenhead churches get creative to make Christmas special

Christmas, like everything else in 2020, is going to look a little different this year.

Having been forced to rethink how worship works in 2020, churches around Maidenhead have adapted and changed to create services which are safe but also meaningful for their congregations.

Worship and prayer have moved onto Zoom and Teams, schools have been receiving pre-recorded videos of Bible readings, and ‘spoken’ carols have been performed in churches, with singing banned under COVID-19 restrictions.

Now that advent is nearly over, churches, worship leaders and congregations are about to experience a Christmas unlike any seen before.

All Saints Church in Boyne Hill is one church which was been doing things a little differently during December.

Speaking to the Advertiser, Father Jeremy Harris was optimistic that despite the challenges of the past year and the need for social distancing, Christmas can still bring people closer together.

He said: “I think the Christmas message has become really important this year. It has given us a message of comfort, joy and hope.

“In this year that has been filled with suffering and difficulty and challenges, the Chistmas message is of light coming into this world.

“The challenges for all people is to try and share a bit of that light by just doing something small.

“But we also need to make sure we are keeping safe, that’s why all that we are doing is either online or in small church services."

This year at All Saints, Christmas has taken a different form, with online services conducted over Zoom as well as physical services.

Fr Harris has run virtual Christingle sessions, and Christmas services with a difference. Today, on Christmas Eve, the usual 250-person service will not be taking place. In fact, there will be no official service at all.

Instead, the church doors will be open from 2pm to 5pm so people and families can come in and say a private prayer.

Despite the introduction of Tier 4, the midnight mass Christmas Day services will still go ahead, but booking is essential.

Across the town in St Luke’s Church, in Norfolk Road, Christmas is also taking a different form. The ever-popular Christmas Tree Festival has been replaced by the Christmas Tree Trail this year, and again, Christmas services will be different.

Tier 4 has seen changes of plans at St Luke’s. Midnight mass has been called off and the Christmas Eve crib service will now be moving onto Zoom, and while a 9.30am Christmas Day service will still be going ahead on a first come first served basis, people have been encouraged to make space for those who would otherwise not be seeing anyone on Christmas Day.

In the lead-up to Christmas, though, carol services have gone ahead – albeit with a twist. Only the choir was allowed to sing inside the church, so the congregation had instead been speaking the words.

Reverend Sally Lynch said: “Christmas will work. It will be different, we can’t sing but we have found that for some carols the organ comes in and we say the words together.

“I found it really moving, and you actually think about the words for the first time in a long time.”

While provision has been made for those who can still attend services by implementing social distancing and wearing masks, those who need to stay away because they are older or more vulnerable have still not been forgotten.

“We have always been trying to keep contact with families and make sure people are not alone,” said Fr Harris. “We have been taking out a meal to people who are alone on Sundays.

“We can’t bring them all together of course but we are trying to make sure people are okay.”

Even though times trying, both Fr Harris and Rev Lynch believe positives can still be found this Christmas, and both look forward with hope.

“Mary and Joseph were outcasts, they were sent around the back to the stable, it makes us think about that message and makes us stop and think about other people," said Rev Lynch.

“Sometimes when something is taken away you appreciate it more, so when it comes back you say ok, that means something to me now.”

Meanwhile, Fr Harris looked to the good things that are happening in the world, like the vaccine which is now being delivered to people across the country.

“We have to look forward to 2021 and give thanks to all that's going on in the scientific world,” he said.

“The hope for us is the wonderful work that’s going on to stop the virus to make sure people can be safe.”