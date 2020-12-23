Theatres and performers react to tier 4 restrictions

All performance centres have been forced to close their doors to live shows due to the tighter restrictions.

“We’re really sad about closing our doors to the public but we understand we all need to do our part against COVID,” said Jane Corry, chief executive and artistic director at Norden Farm.

“We have really honed our skills over the last few months around moving our programme online.

“Christmas is very much not cancelled at Norden Farm.”

Martin Cabble-Reid is an actor at the Theatre Royal Windsor and founder of the Kevin Cruise Foundation, which gives out free tickets for pantomime to disadvantaged families.

The theatre’s pantomime, Cinderella, was one of only a handful running in the country but has now been forced to shut.

“It’s terrible that this has happened during one of our best shows we have ever put together,” he said.

“As an actor it’s devastating, panto is a huge part of my earnings for the year.

“Performers aren’t on the books – they can’t go on furlough, so it’s just lost work.”