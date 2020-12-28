Advertiser review of the year 2020 – April

As the coronavirus crisis continued into April, the Louis Baylis Trust announced a £10k emergency fund to help local good causes offering vital support.

Charities including the Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice and DASH (Domestic Abuse Stops Here) launched urgent fundraising appeals to stay afloat.

It was also revealed the council’s already precarious finances faced further turmoil as a result of the crisis, with the council leader Andrew Johnson predicting the outbreak would cost £14million.

The Queen gave a rare address to the nation on Sunday, April 5, with a message of hope as she told Britons ‘we will meet again’.

In the broadcast, filmed at Windsor Castle, she acknowledged the grief and financial hardships Britons are facing.

On Monday, April 6 Prime Minister Boris Johnson was moved into intensive care after suffering from coronavirus and messages of good will were sent by Theresa May and borough councillors. He made his return to Downing Street at the end of the month after recovering from the virus.

Residents in Maidenhead were warned to obey the COVID-19 rules in the run up to Easter after a minority of people were caught gathering in parks over the weekend. Cllr Phil Haseler said: “This is not a holiday, this is a war with an enemy we cannot see and that does not discriminate. It can take anyone of any age and any class.”

Thames Valley Police were given increased powers to issue fines for people caught breaking the rules – dishing out 219 fixed penalty notices between the end of March and April 13.

Tributes were paid to Goodies star Tim Brooke-Taylor who lived in Cookham and died at the age of 79 from coronavirus and Royal Borough community warden Dave Lee, who also died from the virus.

As the devastating impact of coronavirus was felt throughout the world, residents remained hopeful paying tribute to our NHS staff.

The Clap for Carers initiative saw the nation applaud workers on their doorsteps every Thursday at 8pm and the ‘Chase the Rainbow’ campaign saw children place images of rainbows on their windows. The Town Hall and Maidenhead Bridge were also lit blue in tribute of the borough’s key workers.