Advertiser review of the year 2020 – March

March started with the country being urged to wash their hands to protect themselves from coronavirus and ended in lockdown as the nation battled the worst global crisis since the Second World War.

The beginning of the month began with Heathrow announcing it would appeal the runway ruling from the Court of Appeal after judges ruled the Government’s backing was unlawful.

Claires Court school also revealed it would appeal the council decision to refuse planning permission for a new school.

By March 4 the first case of COVID-19 was reported in Berkshire and there were 85 confirmed cases in the United Kingdom and coronavirus began to dominate the headlines.

The council said it would take ‘proportional action’ against the virus after the first case was confirmed in the Royal Borough by March 9.

The following day the first death was reported at Wexham Park Hospital – a woman in her 90s with underlying health conditions.

There was a huge community response to the outbreak as politics was put aside as volunteers joined forces to help the needy. Age Concern set up four dedicated phone lines to support the elderly and Maidenhead Foodshare adapted its operations so contact was minimised.

Supermarkets including Iceland in the Nicholsons Centre also took steps to allow the vulnerable to buy food supplies after a shelves were raided as shoppers panic bought pasta, canned goods, meat and loo roll.

On Wednesday, March 18, it was announced all schools would close on the Friday ‘until further notice’ because of the outbreak and summer events were cancelled across the borough.

The following Monday Prime Minister Boris Johnson made an extraordinary address to the nation as the public were told they ‘must stay at home’ to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Businesses were told to shut up shop unless they were selling essentials with many adapting to takeaway services and a raft of

financial measures was announced by the Chancellor Rishi Sunak.

On March 26 the Advertiser made history publishing its first edition produced with reporters working remotely from home with a front page that read ‘Stay at home. Save lives’.