Maidenhead child helps Duchess of Cornwall decorate her Christmas tree

A seven-year-old from Maidenhead who is receiving care from Helen & Douglas House helped the Duchess of Cornwall decorate the Christmas tree at Clarence House.

Each year, the Duchess of Cornwall invites children from the Oxford-based hospice with life-shortening conditions to help decorate the Christmas tree.

On Wednesday, December 16, Pippa Wilkinson, along with eight other children, arrived at the Royal residence via a video link for the first time in the 11 years the event has been taking place.

The Duchess of Cornwall spoke individually to each family, asking the children what they wanted Santa to bring them for Christmas and how Helen & Douglas House has helped their family.

The hospice sent Clarence House a homemade bauble with each of the children’s names on. The children chose where they wanted their decoration placed on the tree.

Captain Charles Ross, assistant equerry – dressed in his full guardsman’s uniform – then placed their decorations on the tree. In some cases he used his sword to reach the higher branches.

Clare Periton, chief executive of Helen & Douglas House said: “The children and families who took part had such a magical time.

“For our families, Christmas is a time when they can make precious memories which they will treasure forever and this will certainly be one that they will always remember.”

Pippa’s mother Danielle Wilkinson said: “We really enjoyed watching the other children and their singing, smiling and dogs, and of course it was very special to speak with the Duchess of Cornwall who helped make the children feel very special.

“Helen & Douglas House have made a huge difference to us all since Pippa has been under their care. As well as being there during the hard times, it’s filled with so much love and smiles too, which mean the world to families.”