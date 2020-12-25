Community artwork of 100 participants unveiled by Theresa May

A collective artwork made by a hundred Maidenhead residents has been unveiled in their street by Theresa May MP.

The large NHS rainbow collage was made using contributions from residents across more than 30 households in Bridle Lane.

The image, called ‘Together’, was designed by artist Charlotte Martin with help from her 12-year-old granddaughter. Each household took a segment of the final piece to complete.

In its original form, the entire picture put together is about 15sqm.

Mrs May said: “This year has been like no other, and it was great to see a physical embodiment of our local community coming together to create something positive, which honours those who have been on the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic.”

“This collage will brighten up the local community and delivers a positive message for us all as 2020 draws to a close.”

Ian Styles, who was involved in the artwork and arranged the unveiling, said:

“It’s the culmination of months of enjoyable work. Because of everyone’s enthusiasm and commitment we have created a piece of art that has generated community spirit.”

All ages got involved with the project, from young children to the elderly, using everything from paints, pencils and cut-outs from magazines, to fabrics and upcycled old clothes.

“It’s all-inclusive, it’s the essence of community,” said Ian.