Residents drop off hundreds of gifts for families in need

Craft Coop and Filling Good in the Nicholsons Centre were ‘inundated’ with hundreds of gifts for families in need last week.

The two shops have been supporting the Brett Foundation, which collects and distributes Christmas gifts for charities that make sure every child gets a gift at Christmas.

The shops hung colourful paper baubles on their ‘giving trees’ with each tag providing information about each person in need of a gift, such as their gender and age.

Visitors to the shops then took away the baubles in exchange for buying a gift, which they drop off back under the tree.

Between the two shops, almost all of the 400 tags were taken away by visitors.

But for the first time ever, the Brett Foundation discovered that it did not have enough gifts to give out to those in need this year.

It put out an urgent appeal for several hundred more gifts. Almost immediately, residents rose to the occasion.

“Last week we had an amazing trail of people coming in and bringing gifts,” said Deborah Jones, director of Craft Coop. “It encapsulates the spirit of Christmas.”

Filling Good was able to remain open during lockdown as an essential shop, letting it start early with the gift tree.

“It was heart warming to see the energy that Robert Jones, our volunteer driving it, put into it, and the generosity of local residents,” said Nelly Semaille, founder of Filling Good.

“You could really tell that a lot of love has been spread anonymously thanks to this initiative, and it is really needed in these tough times.”

All the gifts were picked up on Sunday to be delivered in time for Christmas.