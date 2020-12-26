Advertiser review of the year 2020 – February

The Royal Borough’s budget was the centre of attention in February as the row over multi-million pound savings made three front page headlines.

Advantage Cards attracted the most attention, with thousands signing a petition to keep their parking discounts.

But the grave potential consequences of the council’s financial position were highlighted, with fears raised it may face a spending ban if it could not balance its budget.

The budget, which also included a council tax hike, was passed by councillors following a fiery five-hour meeting filled with opposition members raising concerns about the proposals.

Several members of the public also attended, wearing T-shirts with the slogan ‘there’s a person behind your cuts’.

In transport, Theresa May waded in to the row over new train timetables. The MP backed constituents’ concerns over the number of fast trains to London and raised the issue in Westminster.

The MP also made an appearance at Furze Platt Senior School as she officially opened a £6million English and science teaching block.

In the town centre, ‘Maidenhead’s own Banksy’ painted a street art mural to brighten up a redevelopment site.

James Maddison painted over a section of wooden hoarding outside The Landing development.

Traditional annual events were also taking place, including the pancake race in King Street.

St Mary’s Church flipped its way to victory in the fundraising races.

Hundreds of students from 21 primary schools took to the stage for the Primary Dance Festival, while a breakdancing Spider-Man entertained youngsters during half term at the Nicholsons Centre.

Finally, British Airways staff jetted in to Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice as children got to experience life on a flight.