Advertiser review of the year 2020 – January

The new year started off with a sinking feeling as a large hole caused problems throughout the town.

The sinkhole in Shoppenhangers Road forced Desborough College to briefly close and repairs were not completed for months – meaning motorists had to find an alternative route.

It wasn’t the only source of frustration for drivers in January, as residents complained of congestion at the new two-way exit from the Nicholsons Centre car park.

It was bad news even if you wanted to park your car, as we learned Advantage Card discounts were due to be scrapped as the council attempted to make savings for the new financial year. The news was not well received by residents…

Public transport did not escape complaints either, as council leader Andrew Johnson labelled new train timetables ‘atrocious’ and councillors were told Maidenhead has the second lowest bus use in the country.

Attention also turned to our motorways, as MPs questioned the rollout of ‘smart’ motorways and concerns were raised over their safety record.

On a more positive note, large community events could still go ahead and there was plenty of fun to be had in the town.

Maidenhead Lions enjoyed a successful 35th year for the annual Swimarathon. More than 800 swimmers took part in the popular event, raising tens of thousands for good causes.

The town welcomed the Year of the Rat with a burst of colour in the High Street to mark Chinese New Year. Eagle Claw Kung Fu School led the celebrations.

There was feasting and dancing in Holyport too, as Maidenhead Tamils celebrated a harvest festival.

And there was recognition for some inspiring community members in the New Year’s Honours.

Polio eradication campaigner Judith Diment became an MBE, while famous faces Wendy Craig and Steve Backshall – who both live in Cookham – were also honoured.