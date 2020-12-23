Hurley House Hotel sparks debate over marquee application

An application for a marquee to be constructed behind Hurley House Hotel divided councillors at a planning meeting last week.

Planning officers had recommended councillors refuse the plans on the grounds that the marquee would create noise for neighbouring homes and have an effect on the openness of the greenbelt at a meeting on Wednesday, December 16.

But after lengthy debate, councillors Geoff Hill (TBF, Oldfield) and Leo Walters (Con, Bray) put forward a motion to go against planning officer views.

They decided to increase the weight given to the very special circumstances (VSCs) – which swayed in favour of the marquee.

These included a need to support the viability of the business in Henley Road, and enabling Hurley House Hotel to put on its recommended number of events – up to 100 a year.

The motion was carried with six votes for and three against, meaning the application will now be deferred to the head of planning to agree on a number of conditions – including noise complaints – with the applicant.

Bernard Snow, who lives next to the hotel, had told members how he and his family have not been able to sleep and even been forced to leave their homes due to the noise disturbance from the hotel’s temporary marquee, which has been in place since 2017.

He added that a temporary marquee has been there for some time ‘without planning permission’ and called for councillors to refuse the plans.

“The events that have taken place in the marquee occur both day and night and have included large Christmas parties on a grand scale, and large New Year’s Eve events,” Mr Snow said.

Cllr Amy Tisi (Lib Dem, Clewer East), resonated with his concerns, and asked whether a marquee for events was needed post-COVID.

But Kevin Scott, representing Hurley House Hotel, claimed that if permission was refused, this would have ‘dire implications’ for the business.

“The applicant has invested millions of pounds to create a wonderful venue and the marquee will mean this can continue, and I am at a loss to see how officers can dismiss this so easily,” he said.

“Supporting this disappointing recommendation will condemn Hurley House to closure.”

He added that accepting the marquee would enable the hotel to ‘flourish’ and ‘thrive’ at a time when the hospitality industry is ‘on its knees’.

Cllr Hill claimed that the hotel would not be the sort of place to hold a ‘disco every night’.

“I would think the majority of these events are going to take place during the week and will be conference events; people will be drinking water because they have got to drive home,” he said.

“It is not going to be the place where there is a disco every night. Let’s get the mix of events right, and let’s realise that licensing imposes strict conditions.”