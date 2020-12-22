Royal Borough coronavirus cases nearly double in past week

The number of new COVID-19 cases in the Royal Borough has nearly doubled over the last week.

In the seven days between Tuesday, December 15 and Monday, December 21, 441 people have tested positive for coronavirus, 219 more than the previous week.

The infection rate is currently 236 per 100,000 people, compared to 118 the week before.

A total of five people from the Royal Borough with COVID-19 have passed away in the last seven days, one more than in the previous week.

Meanwhile, in Slough, 778 people have tested positive over the last week, with an infection rate of 426 per 100,000.

In Wokingham borough, 509 new cases have been recorded, with an infection rate of 278 per 100,000.

100,000.