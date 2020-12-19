Carters Steam Fair adapts to get people through pandemic

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, a popular Maidenhead attraction has adapted to get people through the crisis.

Carters Steam Fair – the oldest travelling vintage funfair in the world – consists entirely of rare vintage equipment and the Maidenhead-based Carter family have been rescuing heritage fairground vehicles and restoring them at their yard near White Waltham airfield for the last 40 years.

Owner Joby Carter, along with his family and team, have raised more than £10,000 for the Alexander Devine Children's Hospice through auctioning hand painted signs and painting commissions, in a year where they have not been able to travel from town to town with their vehicles and rides.

Throughout lockdown, the fair has also run online interactive signwriting courses; hosted various Facebook Lives, and kept people up to date with restoration projects.

On top of this, the public has been given the opportunity to hire its renowned ride, The Dodgems – allowing people of the same bubble to leave their house and enjoy the fair safely.

Visit www.carterssteamfair.co.uk for more information on the online courses and Joby’s new book on signwriting.