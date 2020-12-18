Maidenhead Fire Station more 'homely' with donated festive decorations

Maidenhead Fire Station has been decked out with Christmas decorations thanks to the generosity of neighbours and the commitment of staff.

Amy Crook, fire safety inspection officer, took time out of her holiday to decorate the fire station in Bridge Road to provide a ‘homely’ environment for firefighters working over the festive period.

After putting a call out on Facebook asking if people would be prepared to donate old decorations, Amy was met with an influx of requests and has got to work on the inside and exterior of the station.

Included in the donations are a 10ft Christmas tree and festive balloon displays provided by a small business nearby.

Normally, Amy would decorate the inside of the station for the crews but wanted to ‘give something back’ to the community after a tough year and go further with her decorations.

Her father – Rod Crook – also works at the station as a watch manager.

“I collected them weeks before putting them up and from November 30 to December 5, I took time off from work and went in every day to put them up,” she said.

“As a child there were many Christmas’ where I never got to see my dad because he was working, and firefighters give up their time over Christmas – I would like the station to feel as homely as I can for them.”

Amy – dubbed ‘Mrs Claus’ by her colleagues – did receive some help from crews who she says ‘light up’ when they drive into the station and see the creations.

“It is giving something back to them, it makes them happy. When they drive into the station I can see their faces, they light up,” she added.

Decorations donated to the station flooded in from households and businesses, and Amy said the support has helped strengthen the bond between the fire service and the people it looks after.

She said: “Not only have we had donations from households, we have also had a lot of small businesses saying: ‘please can I donate?’

“Because of the job we do, we are very sensible, very serious, and it just shows the public that we are approachable and you can speak to us.

“It really does motivate us. Obviously we are

motivated enough to do our job, but I think it is the community being with us and appreciating us.

“It makes this year feel a bit happier.”