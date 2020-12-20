Charity makes 110 gift boxes for visually impaired members

A charity which helps the visually impaired in the Royal Borough is playing Santa to ensure its members do not miss out on seasonal goodwill this Christmas.

Maidenhead and Windsor Vision is distributing shoe boxes filled with treats to its 110 members in Maidenhead, Windsor, Ascot and Binfield.

Each member will also enjoy a home delivered Christmas meal cooked by Chris Burns Catering, which has served up lunches at the club’s monthly meetings at SportsAble since the millennium.

With the club closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, lockdown has been hard for many of its more vulnerable members who have been forced to isolate.

Club president Jo Ayre has been phoning every member once a fortnight to check on them and provide essential contact.

She said: “It has been a very difficult time for our members and they really appreciated the phone calls and I am sure they will love the gifts and Christmas meal.”